ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local woman is shopping for little ones she's never met this holiday season in an effort to bring joy to kids who lost their parents to gun violence.
"They really need this right now in their lives," Yolanda Talley said.
Talley said kids who lost family due to gun violence may not have anyone to get them gifts or celebrate with them.
"They get a chance to still have Christmas even though they're going through a tragedy," Talley said. "But for Christmas, the best time of the year, it will be okay, at least for a little while."
Talley and her family started the gift-giving program three years ago. They call it 'All Families Matter, Christmas Angels Program.'
So far this year, the program has enough donations to help 30 children. They still have another 30 children on their list.
Click here to learn more about the program and to help children in need.
