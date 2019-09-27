CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – At Shenandoah Valley Elementary School in Chesterfield the principal’s ties are the talk of the school.
Principal Dr. Greg Cicotte’s office is full of goofy ties. He picks a different one everyday and then plays a corresponding “clue” over the announcements.
Dr. Cicotte told News 4 his tie collection started in 1997 and now includes over 400 silly ties.
The students seem to like the ties too, calling Dr. Cicotte “cool” and saying they make “ him a fun principal.”
Dr. Cicotte said the ties make going to the principal’s office a little less scary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.