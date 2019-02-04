RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A priest was arrested after he was found hiding in bushes near a home in Richmond Heights, according to police.
Around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, officers from the Richmond Heights Police Department were called to the 9000 block of Greenridge for a report of a man who was looking into windows of a home. When police arrived, they reportedly found Michael McCusker, 36, hiding in nearby bushes.
McCusker is a priest and teacher at the St. Louis Priory School on South Mason Road, according to police.
Police described the victim in the case as a 38-year-old woman. The school later confirmed to News 4 she was an employee at St. Louis Priory School.
McCusker has been charged with stalking and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $500.
According to a spokesperson for the school, McCusker has been removed from responsibilities and no longer lives on campus.
After learning of McCusker's arrest, the following letter was sent to families at the school:
I write to you with a profound sense of sadness as I report to you that a member of the monastic community was arrested this weekend. Father John McCusker was charged with misdemeanor second degree stalking of another Priory faculty member and resisting arrest.
We are in communication and cooperation with law enforcement and continue to gather facts. While we seek more information, our thoughts and prayers go immediately to the faculty member and family who have been impacted. Because the safety of our faculty and students remains our highest priority, I can affirm that Father John has been removed from his roles in the school effective immediately, and he is no longer residing on campus.
The monastic community recognizes the serious nature of the offenses for which Father John has been charged, and offers our deepest apology to those who have been affected by his actions.
School families should be aware that Father Cuthbert and the school administrative team are working on plans to appropriately address this matter with our students and school parents.
I ask you to please pray for all affected by Father John’s actions. Please contact me, Father Cuthbert, or Director of Institutional Advancement Janice Bailey if you have questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Abbot Gregory Mohrman, O.S.B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.