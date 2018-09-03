ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Your dog can make a splash before pool season comes to an end! Pools throughout the area are hosting “Dog Pool Parties.”
On Labor Day, dogs 6 months and older can dive-in to the Aquaport in Maryland Heights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It costs $12 for the first dog and $5 for each additional dog.
Tuesday, pools in Ballwin, Chesterfield, Crestwood, Des Peres, Fenton, Hazelwood, Kirkwood, Shrewsbury and Wentzville will host doggie swims.
Click here for the list of events, times and prices.
