POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Potosi, Missouri have issued a warning about drugs made to look like vitamins.
Police Chief Michael Gum posted an image on the department’s Facebook page Monday showing items that look similar to children’s vitamins. He wrote that the items were seized during a traffic stop.
While the items looked like vitamins, Chief Gum said the arrestee told officers they were ecstasy.
The items will be sent to the crime laboratory for testing.
