ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- First responders were busy overnight investigating a string of break-ins and a fire in St. Louis.
Two Sprint stores were broken into in downtown St. Louis and in the Central West End. Several people were gathering around the Sprint store on Washington Ave.
News 4 crews also saw shattered glass at their Central West End store on Lindell. It is unknown if anything was stolen from either location.
Later, firefighters arrived to find smoke fuming from a strip mall on Aubert Avenue, just south of Kingshighway. Fire crews busted down the door to make entry and a couple of people ran out.
Police were then called to STL Grillz in the Delmar Loop where every window was shattered. The owners said the thieves didn't manage to steal anything.
St. Louis City officers are working 12-hour shifts at this time, according to a police source.
