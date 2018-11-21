ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One way to raise money for a charitable cause is through boxing gloves in the ring.
The sold-out 32nd Annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses event will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. The event features 16 bouts and puts firefighters against police in a ring against each other.
"We got this place sold out again, the 32nd year. A night before Thanksgiving when everybody is busy. You know that. The community takes time to come out," said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
While the show is sold out, Ball Park Village is hosting a watch party at Fox Sports Midwest Live.
"Well, I was a police officer for 40 years and was always taught, in my career, we take of those that are left behind and their families," said Ron Batel of Backstoppers.
Proceeds will go to The Backstoppers, an ongoing financial assistance program for family members who have lost a first responder in their line of duty.
If you would like more information about the event or if you would like to make a donation, visit their website at stlgunsnhoses.com.
