DES PERES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Local police are doing their best part to make the holidays a little brighter for the family of a fallen Illinois sheriff's deputy.
Deputy Troy Chisum was shot and killed in June 2019 while responding to a disturbance call in Fulton County, Illinois.
Saturday. his wife and daughters were treated to a shopping spree at West County Center in Des Peres. The event was organized by a local group of a law enforcement who wanted to show their support for the family.
Chisum's widow says the support is greatly appreciated.
"It's absolutely overwhelming," said Amanda Chisum.
Organizers say donations for the shopping spree came from all across the area and from as far away as New York.
