EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Several local police departments have issued a warning about a telephone scam going around the area.
Illinois State Police and the Edwardsville Police Department said scammers are spoofing their numbers and acting as an officer to gather personal information. Edwardsville police said the scam seems to be targeting college students.
Police warn people to never give out their Social Security number over the phone.
