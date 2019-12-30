ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several police departments across the area are reminding residents that “what comes up must come down” to discourage celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.
In 2018, gunshots were heard for about 45 minutes in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. Bullets reportedly hit homes, wrecked windows and landed inches away from people. This year, churches and Shaw neighborhood officials partnered to hand out flyers and yard signs telling people to be safe as part of an anti-celebratory gunfire campaign.
St. Louis City police went to Facebook to tell people to stop the celebratory gunfire tradition. Police in Florissant also weighed in by adding the random shots strain resources because officers must respond.
Anyone caught firing gunshots into the air will be arrest, according to police.
In addition to gunfire, fireworks are also illegal.
