DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As jurors in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continue to deliberate Tuesday, many police departments are preparing in anticipation of reaction to the verdict nationwide.
Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Bystanders captured video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck during Floyd's arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.
As of Tuesday morning, News 4 crews spotted barriers placed alongside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department along Olive Street and 20th Street.
When asked if barriers would be installed Monday, police said their department "monitors any potential civil unrest. Based on the information we receive, commanders determine the best course of action.Our Department makes decisions based on what is best for the safety of citizens and our officers."
St. Louis County Police said they have no specific threats or plans but will be on standby to respond if needed. In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker is deploying 125 Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago. The St. Louis area saw night of unrest following the death of George Floyd last summer.
