FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The first vaccine for COVID-19 may not be ready for weeks or months, but planning is well underway for how to distribute the vaccine when the first truckload arrives in St. Louis.
"It's actually a very complex, complex plan logistically," said Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
On September 16th, the CDC released the COVID-19 Program Vaccination Interim Playbook For Jurisdiction Operations, and health departments, hospitals and government officials in the region have been in discussions about plans for distributing vaccines. They have also been receiving guidance from the state.
"It's been great, encouraging quite frankly.," said Tim Brinker, the presiding commissioner in Franklin County. "Welcome information that we're mapping out this plan for distribution when the vaccine does indeed become available."
Vaccine supplies are expected to be low at first, so authorities are prioritizing which groups of people will get vaccinated ahead of others.
The first to receive any vaccine are expected to be healthcare workers who care for patients with COVID-19 and EMS personnel who may come in contact with people who have the virus.
Next will be people with severe underlying health conditions that put them at high risk, and those over 65 years of age. The third group to receive a vaccine will be those who work in essential positions, and then the general public.
"We will be ready to hit the ground running. We will get it out and advise people accordingly," said Brinker.
There will be logistical challenges with the first two vaccines expected to become available are released, as they require different storage methods.
The vaccine developed by Pfizer has to be stored at -94 degrees. The Moderna vaccine is required to be stored at -4 degrees but can be kept refrigerated for up to seven days if the temperature is below 46 degrees. Both vaccines are given in two doses about four weeks apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.