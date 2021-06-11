ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis’ famous barbecue is back in the national spotlight. Two well-known local pitmasters will battle it out for the championship belt on Food Network’s “BBQ Brawl”.
David Sandusky of BEAST Butcher and Block and Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House are competing for the title.
The pair are facing 10 other contestants. The group will be split into three teams lead by captains and famous chefs, Bobby Flay, Michael Symon and Eddie Jackson.
The show will air on June 14 at 7 p.m.
