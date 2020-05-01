ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A local St. Louis photographer is taking photos of people outside their homes for a project titled “The Disconnected Connection.”
Photographer Lance Omar Thurman said it began as a passion project, but quickly evolved into more. He says he posted the photos on social media and realized they were helping others cope. So far, he’s photographed 75 families. He plans to photograph 100.
“St. Louis has always supported me so I got out here and reached out to some families to see how I could support St. Louis,” Thurman told News 4. "What I found is that it helped inspire people that were struggling with some challenges during this time."
Last week, Thurman photographed the Williams family. The family of nine has found themselves in a unique situation and wanted to remember how they’ve cherished this time together.
"We don't know what life is going to be like in the future moving forward, but it's really just a beautiful time capsule of where we were today with our family members,” B. Marcel Williams told News 4.
B. Marcel’s brother is from Atlanta, while her sister lives in California. Her siblings flew out with their kids for their mother’s surgery. Now, weeks have turned into months spent as a family.
“Every day is like a holiday because we're always together. We're eating family dinners together, praying together, having Bible study together, watching movies together,” Williams said.
The Williams family told News 4 that their big takeaway during this time is that family is the most important thing, a sentiment Lance has seen spread all across the community.
"The overwhelming theme is that it's forced people to slow down and spend more time together,” Thurman said. “What I've seen is that through this tragedy, even though there are horrible things happening, I'm seeing the best out of people.”
