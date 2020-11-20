ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Pam Huff has been capturing the best moments for the last 15 years, and now some are calling her a champion of emotion.
For at least 8 months, students’ smiles have been covered by masks, and Huff knows teachers are emotionally connected to their students.
“They see the kids every day, and there's no smiles there,” she said. “You don't know what's behind that mask, they can't see their emotion, expressions.”
Huff told News 4 when she was photographing a class a few weeks ago, the teacher made a comment that made her think.
“Then, when they were all done. She [the teacher] turned around, looked at the class and she said, ‘you know, I haven't seen these smiles in so long,’” recalled Huff.
During tough times a casual smile can put people at ease.
“You go anywhere in public and you can't see people. They get the mask on, you can't see their emotions and to see an emotion now you can see their eyes, it, but the smile puts it together. It's the whole picture,” she said.
Flash-after-flash and smile-after-smile, Huff said showing off those pearly whites is important.
“You never know,” Huff said. “It might be their last portrait they ever have taken.”
Health leaders told News 4 masks are essential for slowing the spread of COVID-19. Next time you see someone, raise an eyebrow or widen your eyes to signify smiling. Because you never know what that smile could do for someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.