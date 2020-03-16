ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local businesses are now using robots to sanitize their facilities in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The robots, typically used to clean hospitals, schools, and long term care facilities, use UVC light to kill germs and bacteria.
With the current health threat, the robots are being deployed at pharmacies around the area, including Goldsmith Pharmacy in West County earlier Monday morning.
"It's more effective, we can do it quickly before hours and after hours versus the traditional scrub and clean with alcohol," said Don Scheidber, CEO of Kirkwood Pharmacy Group.
It takes less than 30 minutes for the robots to clean the pharmacy, and they will be used at multiple facilities throughout the region.
