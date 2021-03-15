ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After weeks, even months, of waiting, many are still struggling to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Local pharmacies have been putting in requests for doses since January, saying they have a long list of waiting customers.
This week, the Medicine Shoppe on South Grand is expecting to get a shipment of the vaccine, with owner Sam Bae having requested 1,000 doses. Bae says he has a plan to administer hundreds of doses per day.
"On the high side maybe 300, 400 on a given day. On the low side it could be anything under that," he said.
With major pharmacy chains distributing the vaccine shipments which they receive from the federal government, the guidelines on who can receive the vaccine are still in place. But the supply chain is still an issue with the very limited supple of vaccine. As a result, some are conservative about scheduling new appointments. It means the best option for some is to go online several times a day to check for openings.
To make sure only those who are eligible are receiving the vaccine, a person must check a box saying which group they fall in and be prepared to show ID, or note from a medical provider, a work badge, or paystub.
"Be patient, we are all trying to do the best we can. This is all new to a lot of us," said Jennifer Carroll, who works at the Lake St. Louis Medicine Shoppe. "Be patient and let the people in the tier determined by the state of Missouri get theirs, and your turn will come."
The Medicine Shoppe on South Grand hopes to know to know later this week if they're getting the vaccine and how many doses. If it all goes according to plan, they could start vaccinating those with an appointment on Saturday.
