Kennelwood Pet Resorts and Bar K are coming together to open a pet daycare this October in The Grove.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local pet boarding company will open a new location in The Grove. Bar K and Kennelwood Pet Resorts are coming together to open a pet daycare in October.

They’re offering a dog park where pet owners can enjoy a bar and restaurant.

Kennelwood Pet Resorts will open its newest location next door to Bar K. They will provide on-site dog day care, grooming and training.

