Local pastry chef competing on new Disney+ show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local pastry chef is participating in a new Disney+ show.
Tyler "Tai" Davis will compete on the streaming service’s "Foodtastic." The 11-episode competition series is hosted by Keke Palmer and features “highly skilled artists creating extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food,” the synopsis reads.
When the series drops Wednesday night, viewers will see Davis as part of a three-person team creating masterpieces based on Disney’s Ant-Man. The winning team will receive a one-of-a-kind Disney enamel pin.
