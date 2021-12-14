You have permission to edit this article.
Local pastry chef competing on new Disney+ show

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local pastry chef is participating in a new Disney+ show.

Tyler "Tai" Davis will compete on the streaming service’s "Foodtastic." The 11-episode competition series is hosted by Keke Palmer and features “highly skilled artists creating extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food,” the synopsis reads.

When the series drops Wednesday night, viewers will see Davis as part of a three-person team creating masterpieces based on Disney’s Ant-Man. The winning team will receive a one-of-a-kind Disney enamel pin.  

