ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis pastor is on a year-long mission to pray for all 79 neighborhoods in St. Louis City in the wake of rising violence.

Kurt Wilson, a pastor at Kingdom Church, started this mission in January. As of Thursday, he's visited 60 neighborhoods starting with Riverview in North City.

“We started in January in below zero weather. We’ve been out there in 100 degree weather. It doesn’t matter, we go every week," Wilson said. “There’s just such a division in this city, city to county and all these divisions, that’s what we are trying to do, is we’re crossing the line and saying, 'hey, you know, we can break these down just by showing up where people don’t show up.'"

Wilson said he prays for anyone and everything. He said people from the neighborhoods often join or have specific prayer requests. He said as many as nearly two dozen people will join in prayer on any given week.

“That’s the thing, when you get out you actually hear what people need, you see what they need, you can’t just form these opinions, but it’s like real people with real problems and real needs right in front of you," Wilson said.

In August when 15-year-old Sentonio Cox was killed in the Carondolet Neighborhood, Wilson went to the street corner where Cox was shot every morning to pray for a week. Wilson said some people drove an hour to be there.

Niki Wulff and her 14-year-old son, Ashton, drove in from South County three of the seven days.

“Those moms that are crying out for their children, my momma heart breaks with theirs and I don’t know how I can help other than God knows and that was my first place to start," Niki Wulff said.

The mom and son said they sang worship songs, cried and prayed for and with people in the neighborhoods.

“We pretty much just stood in a circle and prayed for the crime of St. Louis to go down and the children to be spared," Ashton Wulff said.

Wilson plans to pray for neighborhoods including The Hill and Shaw next week.

He knows prayer won't solve all the problems in St. Louis, but says it's a big step in the right direction to show people that the community cares.

“We don’t know what the next day holds for them but for one day we get to be there and encourage that person and they get to be seen and I think that’s the big thing, people don’t feel seen, they don’t feel heard, they feel alone and we get to be that for one day," Wilson said.

Wilson said this year-long mission to pray for every neighborhood in St. Louis City is leading up to an event on March 14, 2020 which he is calling 'Pray for the Lou day.' Wilson is hoping people from churches in all 79 neighborhoods will join him in prayer.

