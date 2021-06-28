ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A company just donated a high-tech wheelchair that could allow a paralyzed St. Louis-area veteran more mobility and freedom.
The company Mobius Mobility donated two unique "iBOT" wheelchairs to the St. Louis VA, one of which will be given to veteran Jeremiah Deguire. He was paralyzed in 2006 and works with his family on a flower farm in Eureka, Mo.
"Its muddy, its dirty and you can come back and you've to transfer to another chair to just get inside" said Deguire.
Deguire recently tested the "iBOT" chair, which can cross different types of terrain. Therapy supervisor and program director Jackie Black says the chairs help expand veterans' horizons and take their back their lives.
"That's not just inside their house, but out in the community, wherever that may be," said Black.
The chair can also put users at eye level with someone standing.
"Its pretty incredible what minds can come up with...you think of something you need, want to be able to do and they create a machine to accomplish it," Deguire said.
A typical wheelchair can cost up to $30,000.
(0) comments
