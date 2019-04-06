ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of women orthodontists are joining together to donate more than $400,000 in braces to 50 children in need across the bi-state area. 

The Bistate Women's Orthodontic Network will screen children at two office locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The screening locations are: 

  • Junction Orthodontics, 209 S. Kirkwood Road, in Kirkwood.
  • Olson Orthodontics, 714 W. State Street, Suite No. 2, in O'Fallon, Ill.

To qualify for the program, the child in need must be between the ages of 7 and 21, have good oral hygiene, have never previously had braces and meets the financial guidelines. 

Families can register and learn more about the specific qualifications at smileschangelives.org/BWON-screening-event

