ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4 is watching out for how this winter weather could affect a few big events on this weekend’s schedule.
So far, everything is set to go on as planned.
The Cardinals winter warm-up starts tomorrow, and runs through Monday. Organizers said safety is key, and they will be looking at roads as winter weather blows through to decide about any cancellations or delays. If they need to make any schedule changes, they’ll post those online and on social media.
Also this weekend, Schlafly is hoping this year’s Cabin Fever Beer Festival will go on as re-planned.
Saturday’s event is a reschedule from last Saturday’s snow storm. It’s set to go from noon to 4 p.m. at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood.
Friday, the 14th annual Loop Ice Festival kicks off in the Delmar Loop. The family-friendly event features all things frozen, including a variety of ice sculptures. The event runs through Sunday.
A few events are going to draw thousands to downtown.
The St. Louis women’s march for action is set for Saturday morning.
Then, lots of parents and kids are expected to go to Steifl Theatre for Paw Patrol Live. There are two showings tomorrow and Sunday. Next door at the Enterprise Center, the Blues play Saturday at 6 p.m.
As the winter weather rolls through this weekend, News 4 will be keeping an eye on how any of these events will be impacted.
