ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There’s a new push in St. Louis City to keep kids safe on school bus stops.
The St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) partnered with Better Family Life and St. Louis Development Corporation to find volunteers to help protect children.
Monday night, they are looking for 500 volunteers to recruit for the Neighborhood Net Project. Each volunteer will be vetted and subject to a background check prior to the assignments.
Neighborhood Net volunteers will help students feel safer and comfortable in their surroundings while waiting on the school bus.
Volunteers will observe the neighborhood from the bus stop and provide valuable feedback about the bus stop’s surroundings like vacant lots, excessive debris, overgrown yards, decaying homes and evidence of illicit activities-- including drug paraphernalia and prostitution.
SLPS and St. Louis Development Corporation found 220 bus stop areas that are impacted by crime.
Two information sessions for volunteers are being held at Sweetie Pies Upper Crust on 3643 Delmar Blvd from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.