ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Kids and cops met Thursday morning at Gary Gore Elementary on a mission to bring relief to families with special needs. They packed hundreds of bags called "calming kits," the brainchild of Terrie Desloge and her organization Synapsory.
The organization offers therapeutic products and techniques; support systems for families with children who have special needs; church services; and allows parents to have a night out together to provide relief.
"We started it because my daughter has autism, cerebral palsy and epilepsy," Desloge said. "And I realized that parents need a respite and children needed sensory regulation."
Thursday, they donated more than 200 calming kits to the St. Louis County Police Department, and Deslosge said partnering with law enforcement is important.
"In other states police who have come into contact with children with autism, because of their behavior, [the interactions] resulted in the children being tased and one child was shot in the foot," she said. "So I thought I really wanna empower the police to interact with our children in a positive way and help them promote sensory regulation for the child."
News 4's Steve Harris was there for the packing, and takes a look inside what the group put together.
