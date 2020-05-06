ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization known to visit schools and make free glasses for kids is expanding its reach.
Eye Thrive is now making glasses for all children between 4 and 18 years old who already have a prescription.
The organization says 90 percent of children in low income communities need glasses and don't have them.
With schools closed, executive director Kate McKearn is using a $50,000 dollar donation to take care of kids who aren't sure when they will return to school.
“We have kids that have left glasses at school and can't get back in the building. We know kids have broken their glasses and can't go back into the eye doctor to get another pair,” She said. “We have families who simply don't have the money to replace the broken or lost pair of glasses."
Eye Thrive is in a position to help children in 10 cities and counties in the St. Louis and Metro East area.
For more information, on how the organization can help you, or how to donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.