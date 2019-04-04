ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A local Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling for action after they said surveillance video captured a police officer pushing a Muslim man to the ground.
CAIR-Missouri, a Muslim civil advocacy group, released surveillance video that reportedly showed an encounter with Mohammad Wishah and a police officer in July of 2018, during which Wishah was knocked to the ground.
Wishah is seen being grabbed by his jacket and escorted to his car nearby by an officer. CAIR-Missouri says the officer was from the Country Club Hills Police Department.
The video captured the officer trying to open the car door.
It is unknown what led up to the incident.
“A primary reason Mr. Wesley Bell was elected as the county prosecutor was to hold police accountable,” said CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed. “We are calling on the county prosecutor’s office to hold the Country Hills Police Department accountable for the alleged abuse and to bring this case to the grand jury so we can have justice.”
The group said they are also asking the St. Louis County Police to take over the investigation, which is being handled by Country Club Hills Police Department, where Wishah, a laundromat employee, was assaulted on March 21.
The organization held a press conference Wednesday calling on Bell to send the case against Wishah to a grand jury at the St. Louis County Justice Center.
