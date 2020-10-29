ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local doctors told News 4 they are getting more calls as parents wonder if their kids are staring at their computer screens too long.
The good news is that optometrists said there are no long-term implications, but there is something else parents should be aware of. Doctors said children could blink more often, experience headaches and their eyes might hurt.
To avoid discomfort in children, doctors suggest making sure the computer monitor is below eye level, so the child is looking slightly downward at the screen. They also encourage placing the monitor 18-24 inches from their eyes and giving children a minute break every 30 minutes to look at something else.
“A lot of it is just like I said, just the excessive amount of near focus, that's referred to as accommodation. So, when you're looking whether you're reading a book, looking at a computer screen your eyes are having to work a lot harder than normal as oppose to say watching TV or just looking outdoors,” said Mark Rollo, O.D.
Rollo told News 4 if a child complains of any irritation while learning he recommends getting an eye exam.
