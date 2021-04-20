ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local and state officials have issued statements in reaction to the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was convicted on all three counts, including two counts of murder Tuesday afternoon.
Congresswoman Cori Bush:
“This trial has been nothing short of a traumatizing, painful and gut-wrenching reminder of how difficult it is to hold police accountable when they murder members of our community. Over the last month, we’ve been retraumatized, over, and over again as we watched 8 minutes and 46 seconds become 9 minutes and 29 seconds. We watched George Floyd’s brother weep on the stand, we watched a young person share the horror of witnessing this murder and we watched the character of George Floyd be put on trial, despite this being the trial of Derek Chauvin.
“And as we were bearing this pain, we witnessed a police officer murder 20-year-old Daunte Wright just miles from the courthouse. We witnessed militarized police invade the Minneapolis area, dropping tear gas and shooting rubber bullets upon people expressing their right to protest. All of the conditions that led to George Floyd’s death, to Daunte Wright’s death, to Adam Toledo’s death remain in place.
“Listening to the verdict today, I wanted to be overjoyed. But the truth is we should not have to wait with bated breath to find out whether accountability will be served.
“We live in a country where less than 1% of police officers are convicted for murdering civilians. The officers who murdered Breonna Taylor were not convicted. The officer who murdered Mike Brown Jr. was not convicted. The officer who murdered Stephon Clark was not convicted. The list goes on and on.
“This trial has always been about one police officer in a corrupt and violent system that continues to disproportionately target Black and brown people. We’ve all been forced to grapple with the question: What is justice? Because our criminal-legal system is not a just system—it’s a violent and oppressive one. A just world is one where George Floyd is never murdered. It’s one where Daunte Wright isn’t pulled over for having air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. It’s one where Black lives matter. These are the same demands we had on the streets of Ferguson. These are the demands we brought to Congress. And, together, we will continue working on an ambitious set of policy proposals to transform public safety and to ensure communities like St. Louis no longer live under the constant threat of police violence.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:
No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.My full statement: pic.twitter.com/9Xc73hOG1N— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 20, 2021
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden:
Below is a statement from @ChiefJohnHayden relative to today's #verdict pic.twitter.com/7kfP40AgXv— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) April 20, 2021
Ethical Society of Police:
The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was just a pebble in the ocean. There must be law enforcement reform to prevent tragic death like this from continuing to happen. We as minorities are growing tired of being victims at the hand of rough law enforcement officers. We are tired of being victims of systemic prejudice and racism against us.
This victory is small but historical. Yet, why should we be thankful for something that is right? Why should we be thankful when George Floyd doesn't have his life or his future. We all need to continue to fight for a change. We need a change in law enforcement policy. We need a change that recognizes minorities as productive citizens in society. We need change to end this systemic racism.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner:
Everyone needs to thank the people of Minnesota who cried out for the police to stop, and took out their cell phones and recorded the murder of their fellow citizen, Mr. George Floyd! We need to thank the people of Minnesota for not stopping and for relentlessly pushing for accountability and justice for Mr. George Floyd and his family.
Our system relies on everyone doing their part if we truly want justice! These citizens participated in the trial process by serving on the Jury and as police officers testifying. Derek Chauvin was convicted on all counts for the murder of George Floyd because everyone did their part to ensure justice! While this won’t bring Mr. George Floyd back to his loved ones may his tragic and senseless death be an awakening to show the world that police brutality is unacceptable and officers will be held accountable throughout our nation.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones:
Today, justice has been served in George Floyd’s murder. I am relieved to see that we are finally seeing the consequences for when our officers, who are sworn to protect and serve the people, violate the trust of those people. We will not become complacent, though, as we have plenty of work to do to continue transforming the Department of Public Safety to rebuild the relationship with our communities.
Illinois US Senator Dick Durbin:
“The image of Derek Chauvin staring straight into the camera as George Floyd died under his knee haunts me to this day. The injustice of his killing is undeniable. And so is the fact that systemic racism continues to plague America.
“The verdict of this jury gives me hope that we can strive for a system of justice in our nation that is applied equally to all.
“As Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I have the forum and the means to help move our nation nearer to that goal. To that end, the Committee will hold a hearing next month on police reform.
“I know today’s ruling provides only a small measure of comfort to the Floyd family. His loss will be forever felt. We will honor George Floyd’s memory by continuing the fight for racial justice.”
Illinois US Senator Tammy Duckworth:
“Last year, the world watched in horror as Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he cried ‘I can’t breathe’ and called out for his mother while the life drained from his body. George Floyd was murdered at the hands of a police officer who betrayed his oath to protect and serve.
“While today’s ruling won’t bring George Floyd back, it brings his family—and the entire community—closer to some semblance of justice, sends a message that our nation cannot ignore police violence and reminds us all that accountability is still possible.
“Though today’s verdict is a just result, it is only a beginning. Our work is not complete. In order to make justice the norm rather than the exception and truly bring us closer to achieving equal protection under the law for everyone, Congress must pass the comprehensive George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to hold police accountable, change the culture of law enforcement and begin to rebuild trust between law enforcement and our communities.”
