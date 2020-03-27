ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East official is making it clear just how seriously people should be taking social distancing as cases continue to rise on both sides of the river.
St. Clair County Emergency Director Herb Simmons took to Facebook to say, "Make no mistake. When loved ones are removed from your home by ambulance because the virus has hit them hard, you are not going to be able to follow them there, sit by their hospital bed and hold their hand ...
You are not going to be able to pop in at 7.00 pm for visiting hours. They are going to have no one other than exhausted and brave hospital staff to see them through days or weeks of barely breathing through a ventilator until they either die or recover. They are not going to be well enough to text you.
You are not going to be able to phone the ward to check in on them regularly (staff will be too busy for that). During that time, they will be completely alone, while you sit at home waiting to hear whether they have made it through.
Imagine that person is someone you love dearly. Because it's going to be a reality for many in the coming weeks.
And if that person in hospital happens to be you, going through that ordeal completely alone, it would be nothing less than terrifying.
Please stay home and only go out if absolutely necessary. Social distancing is imperative right now for your family and mine.
St. Clair County reported its first COVID-19 death on Friday. A woman in her 80s, with underlining health conditions, passed away Friday.
