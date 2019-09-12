BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ballwin officer will be honored Thursday during the ‘National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”
During the ceremony, which is held in Ohio, Officer Michael Hitchcock will be given the award for ‘School Resource Officer of the Year.”
Officer Hitchcock started a program at Selvidge Middle School where kids can eat lunch off campus with officers.
