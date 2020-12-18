ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis area nursing homes are preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Friendship Village Nursing Home in Chesterfield and Sunset Hills said the vaccine will be voluntary for staff and residents. The facility is preparing to administer it around Dec. 28 with the help of Walgreens.
“It’s a lot of work and it's going on today actually, we’re collecting all the forms necessary from all the residents and residents’ families,” said Friendship Village Chesterfield Executive Director Carmen Fronczak.
The nursing home has reportedly had several positive COVID-19 cases and hopes the vaccine, which will be given over three different clinics, will allow them to open up their campuses.
“We’re so hopeful that we’ll be able to return to some form of normalcy on our campuses, and of course we’re hoping it means families can come and go,” Fronczak said.
Walgreens and CVS pharmacies are both working to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at nursing homes.
