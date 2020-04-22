ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nursing home workers across St. Louis are demanding more protections as they serve during this pandemic.
Workers at Royal Oak Nursing & Rehab, near Forest Park will hold up signs Wednesday afternoon asking for paid time off so they can quarantine when they are exposed to the virus, or infected.
They're also asking for more protective equipment, better access to testing and hazard pay.
Three workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Royal Oak.
The same group also manages Frontier Nursing Home in St. Charles where 12 employees have died after testing positive.
