ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While grocery stores across the country struggle to keep their shelves stocked and we are asked to stay home, more and more people are turning to growing their own vegetables.
Timberwinds Nursery in Ellisville has seen the increase in demand firsthand.
“We’ve reordered vegetables four times. We’ve got two reorders on seeds. We have more coming," said owner Mike Curran. “I’d say we are selling more than we would in a normal year.”
He said the increase in demand started at the end of March, which was shortly after St. Louis County and St. Louis City issued a stay-at-home order.
Growing season doesn't usually start until the end of April.
“I guess people are afraid they’re not gonna be able to get vegetables later on from the stores so they are growing themselves," said Curran.
To keep up with all the requests for vegetables and seeds, Curran is getting shipments every week.
"The problem is the growers are already on their second round so the stuff is a little smaller than we’d like it, but people are buying it because it’s there and they are ready," said Curran.
Still, like many other small businesses suffering right now, Curran said his overall sales are down over 50 percent.
This surge in demand for seed and vegetable plants will hopefully help.
“From your garden to table, doesn’t get fresher than that," said Curran.
Curran said anyone who buys vegetable seeds or plants should be cautious about planting them right now because temperatures are still expected to drop into the 30s this week.
“The cold crops, which is like spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, those can probably tolerate that weather, but stuff that is coming right out of a glass greenhouse that hasn’t been hardened off you would probably have to cover that up or wait a week," said Curran.
Curran said if you decide to leave the plants outside, make sure cover them with a cloth material for protection from the colder temperatures.
