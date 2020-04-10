ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One of the tragic realities for COVID-19 patients is they can't have any visitors in the hospital, and for those who lose the battle, there are no loved ones there to comfort them in their final hours.
So an ICU nurse at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital is raising money to buy iPads to give patients and their loved ones a chance to stay connected.
“[Visitors] are not allowed in the hospital because of the possibility of being contaminated," said ICU nurse Amy Holloway. "I've had families whose loved ones were admitted to the hospital from going to an urgent care, and the next thing they knew, they were on a ventilator with COVID-19. And that patient passed away and they never got a chance to speak to their family again."
So Holloway set out to use iPads to keep families connected even if they can’t be in the same room.
"I just thought this would be the perfect opportunity for them to be able to speak to their family during this process and let that family member hear their voice and have some kind of comfort as they pass," she said.
Holloway started a GoFundMe campaign called FaceTime for Families. she said giving families a way to communicate will lift the spirits of any patient. So far, she's purchased six iPads and hopes to buy and distribute many more.
"I hope so, I hope so. Because these families need it," she said.
The first iPad she purchased will go to Holloway's hospital. She plans to have it engraved with the name of a fellow nurse who died from COVID-19 and the first patient at the hospital who lost their life to the virus.
