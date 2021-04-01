ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local doctors and nurses have been dealing with the stress of COVID-19 for more than a year now. More people are getting vaccinated and the infection rates aren't as high as they once were - giving hope to health care workers.
"We are all cautiously hopeful and we're hopeful because the vaccine has brought us to a new phase," Denise Murphy with BJC said. "We're getting to see people everyday in our vaccination clinics so full of joy if not bursting into tears that there's hope that they can be with families."
Turnover in the nursing field is always fairly high. Murphy said BJC Healthcare didn't see significant turnover in 2020 in comparison to the last two years. She said while the intensity of COVID-19 care has gone down, the virus isn't going away anytime soon.
"COVID-19 is not gone and like any virus, it will change a bit so we're continuing to watch it carefully," Murphy said. "We still take care of COVID-19 patients in hospitals but i think we're in a very different stage thanks to the vaccine"
