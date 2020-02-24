ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A community is in mourning following the death of a 6-year-old boy killed in a shooting over the weekend.
St. Louis city police confirm David Birchfield III was shot and killed inside a car Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood. David's 9-year-old sister was also shot and is in critical condition.
The St. Louis Public School District confirmed that David was a kindergartner at Gateway Elementary in north St. Louis. Monday, a trauma team was at the school to assist grieving students.
News 4 spoke with experts at Annie's Hope, an organization dedicated to serving grieving children and families around the St. Louis area. The group works with over 100 kids and their families each year.
Program Director, Nicole Rhodes, said many of the circumstances relate to gun violence. She knows speaking with children about death can be difficult but urges parents to confront the situation early on.
"It's so important to share the news with them factually, and in a simple way, telling the truth and avoiding confusing statements like 'we lost someone' or 'so and so went to heaven,'” Rhodes said.
She said statements that don't include words like death and dying can be confusing, especially to young children. She said using indirect language could make a child confused and not able to understand a death actually happened.
"It sets the child up to have more questions in the future when it could be addressed from the very beginning,” Rhodes said.
Experts at Annie's Hope said there is no right or wrong way for a child to grieve. They said the biggest thing adults can do is to hear a child's concerns, validate them and allow the child to ask questions.
