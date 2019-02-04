ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Instead of sticking to the typical Valentine's Day gifts like flowers or chocolate, the Gateway Pet Guardians is helping spread the love with a paw-fect gift.
On Valentine's Day, people can send their loved ones a puppy gram which will include a snuggle session with an adorable puppy and a "small token of love".
In order to get a gram sent out, participants will need to make a $100 donation to the organization.
For more information, click here.
