ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Belle Effect is working to change the lives of young women in St. Louis.
The nonprofit organization is touring St. Louis so women can learn from business professionals on topics like resume writing or how to apply makeup for a job interview.
Founder Susan Jones told News 4 her experiences with poverty as a child motivated her to help other women.
The Belle Effect will hold an event at Gateway 180 Women’s Shelters on Saturday, Feb. 29.
