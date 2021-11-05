O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local non-profit that helps provide mental health resources to first responders is seeking donations for its annual "Baskets For Badges" event.
Rebound 911 and the St. Louis Police Supporters are gathering snack foods and drinks for baskets they'll put together to drop off at area police departments.
"Last year we did around 110 baskets and we're hoping for even more this year," said April Cayce, founder of Rebound 911.
Donation items being requested include candy, sunflower seeds, nuts, gum, beef jerky, hand warmers, granola bars, Chapstick, hot chocolate packets, chips, hand sanitizer and flavored water.
"We're looking for different things for our officers to tear into and eat when they're out on the streets or in between when they aren't able to stop because the call volume is so high and they aren't able to stop and get lunch or get dinner," Cayce said. "So just to have things that they can snack on and keep them fueled up through their shift. "
Donations can be dropped off at Turtle Creek Pub & Grill at 128 Triad Center West, O'Fallon, Missouri 63366.
The deadline to donate is Saturday, Nov. 13 at noon. That afternoon, volunteers will begin assembling the baskets to be delivered in the weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday.
