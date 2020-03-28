ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - BioSTL, a non-profit located in the Cortex district, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to BJC.
BioSTL's BioGenerator lab has reduced its activities in light of the spread of COVID-19. The company supports and invests in local start-ups and entrepreneurs.
Scientists with BioSTL have donated disposable gloves, safety goggles, and lab gowns to doctors at BJC.
READ: Local nurse resigns after being told she can't wear a mask around patients
The move comes amid concerns there will not be enough PPE as the number of COVID-19 cases rise. Healthcare workers across the country have sounded the alarm on the shortage including N95 masks and medical face shields.
To learn more about BioSTL, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.