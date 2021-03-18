ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local organization is making sure veterans in need are staying well-fed.
The Kaufman Fund, a non-profit aimed at providing aid to St. Louis-area veterans and children who are at risk of abuse or poverty, is launching the Food for Vets program this weekend. Partnering with the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, the goal is to help feed 60 veteran families.
Each family will get about 10 days of food to feed their household. Once a veteran is in the system they will be able to get food on a monthly basis. The Kaufman Fund, which launched in 1990 and has raised and distributed more than $1.5 million, hopes to hold up to six events this year across the St. Louis area.
