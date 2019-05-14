HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Open Door Animal Sanctuary will resume pet adoptions at PetSmart, the shelter announced Tuesday.
READ: PetSmart suspends ties with local No-Kill Animal Shelter: News 4 Investigates
The move comes a month after PetSmart said it was cutting ties with the no-kill shelter after allegations surfaced about how it operates.
“I had seen from the veterinarian there some animals that had gone years without getting their shots, there was one example of a cat going seven years without seeing a vet,” a former board member told News 4.
The shelter says it will resume adoptions at the PetSmart store in Chesterfield immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.