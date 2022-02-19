EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The NAACP East St. Louis branch will hold a voter registration drive Sunday.
The drive will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Community Church in East St. Louis. The church is at 1919 State Street.
Workers will be there to help people register to vote and answer questions about voting.
