CRAWFORD COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The family of a black and Filipino man is asking a Missouri sheriff's office for answers in a death investigation after a person accused of shooting and killing the man was released from police custody the day following the incident.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post that Justin King, 28, was shot and killed in the 8800 block of North Service Road in Bourbon, Missouri on Nov. 3.
The sheriff's office said deputies interviewed witnesses, collected evidence and surveillance footage from the scene after taking a 42-year-old man into custody.
In a Facebook update on Nov. 8, the department said the 42-year-old was released from custody the following day.
Crawford County authorities said the man shot and killed King because King forced his way into the man's home. The NAACP and King's family held a press conference at William C. Harris Funeral Home in Spanish Lake Thursday.
Justin King's family told News 4 the sheriff's office's version of events doesn't line up with what neighbors said. The family and NAACP suspect race may be a factor because they said the man who killed King is white, and Crawford County is known for poor race relations.
"The man that murdered my son and my son were friends," Justin's father, John King said. "They had been in each other's homes. The neighbors told me that Justin came out of his house trying to rescue a neighbor's dog and **** came out and shot him in the chest. They have footage, but I'd like to see the footage. If you're going to claim my son did something show me."
"There's no legal reason why the family or representatives of the family has not been shown the critical evidence," family lawyer Kenneth Goins said during the press conference.
News 4 also tried to obtain a police report and other evidence from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.
The office told News 4 the request will have to wait until Friday because of the Veteran's Day holiday.
"Last week in Bourbon, Missouri, Justin was murdered," said Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP. "We can't have any more families asking, you know, why and what happened--at a minimum, that's what we as citizens deserve."
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the case to come forward. The sheriff's office posted online that the case file will be given to the Crawford County prosecutor once the investigation is complete.
