WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of singers is bringing Christmas cheer to children spending their holiday season in the hospital.
Contemporary Productions performed holiday music at the Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital this afternoon.
News 4 caught up to the group when they played for more children at Great Circle in Webster Groves.
