ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Did you know Barry Manilow got his start writing musical jingles for TV commercials?
For example, he wrote the Like A Good Neighbor song still used by State Farm Insurance today.
A local songwriter is hoping to strike musical lightning, just like Manilow did with a new song for Lincoln.
Belleville native Gavin M. has been writing songs for 15 years.
"I remember hearing songs when I was a kid and thinking, ‘How can I impact people like that?" he recalled.
A few months ago, he was searching the internet when he came across a page that could change his life.
“It said 'Enter your song for the next Lincoln marketing campaign' and I just thought to myself, 'Might as well,'" he said. “I wrote this song that I thought may embody what they do."
There were around 1,600 songs submitted and John Batiste, along with several other nationally-known musicians, narrowed it down to four.
Gavin, is one of those four.
If he wins the contest, not only will his song be featured in the ad, he'll get a free Lincoln Corsair.
"I also get to record at Capital Records in L.A., and to forward my dream to make this my living one day," he said.
The public can vote once a day, every day until voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 26. You can vote by clicking here.
