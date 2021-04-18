ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several live music, theater and concert venues in the St. Louis area are awaiting COVID-19 federal relief funding that is currently at a standstill. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant was passed in December and will allocate about $16 billion dollars to struggling venues throughout the country.
The application link went live on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s website on April 8 but the demand for funding is so high that the website crashed. Peter Palermo is the executive director of the Sheldon Arts Foundation and was discouraged to find his application didn’t go through.
“We were able to get in, grab ourselves a number but then after that the whole thing crashed so we weren’t able to complete an application, no one could complete an application,” Palermo said.
Officials with the St. Louis Symphony, The Pageant and The Muny said they also tried applying for funding but could not submit an application either. According to the SBA’s website, their team is working out technical issues.
Kwofe Coleman is the managing director of The Muny and said the theater was hoping to get nearly $5 million dollars from the grant. Coleman said it would go a long way in ensuring they could continue shows this summer planned for July-September. He said a portion of the funding would go to pay nearly 800 employees they hire for the 2021 season.
“I think anyone would be frustrated because we’re all on pins and needles, our season is slated to open soon so that decision is important for us but at the same time, you just understand and this reminds you how bad it is for people and how big of a need there is,” Coleman said. “The website didn’t go down because it’s poorly built it went down because there’s a lot of need and people were trying to get in at the same time so it speaks to the magnitude of the issue.”
The Muny is planning to host seven shows this season. The Sheldon has started hosting in-person concerts at limited capacity. Right now, there is a 50 percent capacity limit in St. Louis City and St. Louis County. Both organizations hope capacity increases in the next few weeks, allowing for more attendees and an increase in ticket sales.
The Small Business Administration sent the following statement
Over the next few days, our tech team and vendors remain focused on testing the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal; we aim to reopen the portal by the end of the week of April 18, 2021. As soon as the exact date is confirmed, we will provide advance notice. Also, we are updating the applicant user guide and FAQs to further clarify information and will post those here in advance of the application portal opening. Applicants may continue to register for an application portal account.
