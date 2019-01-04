(KMOV.com) - Local Boy Scout troops are recruiting older girls to join the organization when they officially welcome 11-year-olds and 17-year-olds in February.

A St. Louis-area family with Girl Scouts who made the transition to Cub Scouts in the fall said they loved the experience.

Denae Skouby says her triplets, Brietta, Kellen and Caden all wanted to be Cub Scouts. A few months ago, Brietta and Kellen left the Girl Scouts and joined Caden in the Cub Scouts.

Denae says she likes the Girl Scouts and was a one herself, but the left the decision about the Cub Scouts up to her kids.

“I can’t do anything without taking everybody. Caden to Girl Scouts, the girls to Cub Scouts because it’s just me. We lost their dad to a stroke when they were small,” said Denae.

Denae says she is pleased with how the Cub Scots are handling the transition.

“The girls have separate dens, girls have girl dens, boys have boy dens. They might do activities together in the same place but always have their own dens,” said Denae.

The Boy Scout program for older children that is recruiting girls will be known as Scouts BSA.