ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis mother is outraged after she says someone sent her son a racially-charged threat over Facebook.
Karel Watson said the man in the video used to be friends with her son, Duane Watson.
"I have no idea what their beef is nor do I even care. You know, you took it too far," Karel Watson said. "Whatever the beef is, you took it way too far."
In the video, the man is covering his face and points a gun at the camera. Karel Watson said what is also disturbing is his use of the n-word.
"To make a threat of a person’s life using it, there’s a price to pay for that and you’re going to jail and I’m not gonna let this go," Karel Watson said.
Duane Watson tells News 4 the former friend carjacked him and had been serving time behind bars. In the video, the man says he "did a little time in county but I'm back out bro."
News 4 is not revealing the identity of the man in the video because he has not been charged with a crime.
"I’m pressing charges," Karel Watson said. "There is nothing you can do to talk me out of it, to stop it, no. He has to learn."
Legal expert Kristi Flint said this would likely fall under harassment, a felony in Missouri that could mean up to four years in prison.
Karel Watson already reached out to police and also plans to report this to the FBI. Flint said there is also a chance it could be considered a hate crime.
